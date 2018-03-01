Student shot at Florida high school, gunman in custody

A Florida high school student shot a classmate in the ankle Friday morning, prompting the school to go into a lockdown. After firing a single shot, the gunman dropped his weapon and tried to hide, according to one student who witnessed the incident. Police quickly arrested the shooter. Investigators in Ocala, Fla., have not released any information on the gunman or the victim, other than to confirm they are both enrolled at Forest High School. The shooting happened on the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado, and students across the country are planning walkouts and protests to mark the date. It also comes just two months after the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history, which took place in Parkland, Fla., about 270 miles south of Ocala.