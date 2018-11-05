Student shot after dispute at California high school
by Leigh Jones
Posted 5/11/18, 01:00 pm
A dispute between two Los Angeles–area high school students ended in gunfire Friday morning. One student suffered a gunshot wound to the arm but officials expect him to make a full recovery. “That student is going to be OK,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Capt. Darren Harris. Officers converged on Highland High School in Palmdale following reports of an armed student on campus. They took the 14-year-old shooter into custody shortly after the incident. Deputies have not provided any information about the type of weapon used in the attack. School officials initially put the campus on lockdown but allowed students to go home after deputies deemed the threat over. Reports of another shooting at nearby Manzanita Elementary School turned out to be a false alarm.
Read more from The Sift
Leigh Jones
Leigh lives in Houston with her husband and daughter. She is WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on education for WORLD Magazine and WORLD Digital.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Fri, 05/11/2018 03:07 pm
Metal detectors and checking for a school-issued ID at entrances, armed trained security INSIDE school buildings.
Why do so many think our kids’ lives are not worth these fairly simple measures?