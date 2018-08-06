Student protests point to deeper problems in Bangladesh

As protests over poor road conditions in Bangladesh subsided last week, student demonstrators and activists reported that a government crackdown on opposition increased. Tens of thousands of students staged nine days of protests in early August after a speeding bus on July 29 killed two young students in Dhaka, the country’s capital and home to 18 million people.

Police responded to the protesters with rubber bullets and tear gas, injuring more than 150 students and journalists. Human Rights Watch reported Bangladeshi police stood by while supporters of the ruling political party beat up protesters with machetes and sticks.

As the protests dwindled, the government warned of consequences for those involved. “We are in the process [of identifying] all those who spread rumors in the social media and incited violence,” Bangladeshi Home Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told The Guardian on Wednesday. “None will be spared, be they students, teachers, or political leaders.”

Mohammad Najmul Islam, a national cybercrime official, said authorities had identified approximately 1,200 social media accounts he claimed helped incite the protests and unrest.

Local media last week reported that authorities arrested 23 people, including the CEO of an online news service and a prominent photographer and activist, Shahidul Alam. Police arrested and reportedly tortured Alam after he appeared in an Al Jazeera interview about the protests where he was critical of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, claiming she was using “brute force” to cling to power.

But bus drivers in Bangladesh said the situation is more complicated than that. Khurshid Alam, a 45-year-old driver, told Reuters he works 18-hour shifts and only earns about $11 a day—three times less than what a registered bus driver would earn in India. Alam and other drivers argued the government bears the responsibility to install traffic lights and build more pedestrian walkways: “Everybody has a guardian to take care of their interests, but we don’t.”

The government’s forceful response comes as Bangladesh prepares for its general elections in December. Political analysts said the protests reflect more than just frustration with road deaths. “It’s hard to imagine that the mere issue of traffic safety—important though it may be—could spark such a widespread and sustained period of dissent,” Michael Kugelman of the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson Center told Germany’s Deutsche Welle news agency. “The road safety issue is the straw that broke the camel’s back; these large protests were rooted in much deeper and complicated grievances.”

Ali Riaz, an Illinois State University professor, said the protests will have a lasting political effect, regardless of other outcomes: “Whatever happens to the movement in the coming days, however it ends, the younger generation has demonstrated that they can challenge the prevailing culture of fear.”