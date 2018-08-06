Student protests point to deeper problems in Bangladesh

Rampant persecution in rebel-controlled regions of Ukraine
Persecution of various religious groups, including Pentecostals, Baptists, and Jehovah’s Witnesses, has continued under separatist, pro-Russian government leaders in parts of Ukraine since they seized control in 2014.
Authorities in recent months have raided and dispersed church services, confiscated religious literature, fined worshippers, and banned groups, justifying the acts by claiming the religious groups were unregistered and gathering illegally.
In February, the self-appointed government of the Luhansk People’s Republic instituted a law that discriminates against all non–Russian Orthodox religions, mandating registration of religious groups and literature and requiring a minimum size of 30 local adults to qualify, according to Forum 18. Only two religious groups, both Ukrainian Orthodox Moscow Patriarchate churches, gained reregistration by June 18.
“This law violates universal human rights, severely limits religious freedom, and threatens eastern Ukraine’s existing network of religious communities and organizations,” wrote Mykhailo Cherenkov, the executive field director of Mission Eurasia.
Cherenkov said the law also bans religious groups from leading activities in private residences and requires groups to submit detailed accounts of their activities to the government.
Religious communities fear a further crackdown once Saturday’s registration deadline passes. —Julia A. Seymour