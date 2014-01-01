Student gunman kills at least 17 at Crimean college

A student at a vocational college in Crimea, the Ukrainian region annexed by Russia in 2014, killed at least 17 people Wednesday and injured more than 40 others in an armed attack. Security footage showed 18-year-old Vladislav Roslyakov entering Kerch Polytechnic College in the Black Sea city of Kerch with a rifle. Witnesses said he fired on students for about 15 minutes before he eventually shot himself. Authorities initially reported an explosive device went off inside the college and sent experts to search for other possible bombs but found none.

The Russian Investigative Committee said all the victims died from gunshot wounds. Local officials on the peninsula declared a state of emergency following the shooting, and Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to the victims’ families and said the government will offer assistance to the injured.