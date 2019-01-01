Strong earthquake hits Albania

Rescue crews searched for survivors on Tuesday after an early morning earthquake killed at least 18 people and left more than 600 others injured. The 6.4 magnitude quake was the strongest to hit the Balkan nation in decades. It struck 19 miles northwest of Tirana, the capital city, with a depth of 12 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

What was the disaster’s toll? Rescue workers focused on at least three collapsed apartment buildings where people were sleeping when the quake hit. The number of deaths will likely rise as responders continue to excavate the rubble, and at least 12 of the injured remain in life-threatening conditions. Greece, Italy, and Kosovo sent emergency crews to support the rescue. Located along the Adriatic and Ionian seas, Albania experiences regular seismic activity. In September, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake destroyed about 500 homes.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report to include the latest number of dead from the earthquake.