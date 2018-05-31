Stranded migrants dock in Spain

Spain allowed a ship with 630 migrants aboard to dock Sunday after it drifted at sea for a week while European countries argued over it fate.

The Aquarius rescue ship, run by aid groups SOS Mediterranee Sea and Doctors Without Borders, sat stranded off the coast of Sicily after Italy and Malta refused to allow the boat to dock. The migrants included 630 people from 31 nations, 68 minors, and at least seven pregnant women. The ship finally docked in the Spanish city of Valencia.

Emergency workers, health officials, and authorities met the migrants at the city’s dock before transferring them to welcome centers. Spain granted the migrants 45 days before starting to resolve their legal status. “We have to strike a balance between our sensibilities and humanity, and our respect for the law,” said Spain’s migration minster, Magdalena Valerio.

Spain’s new center-left government, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, has taken a more open approach to migration than the previous administration. The Spanish Cabinet on Friday said it would work to extend public healthcare to foreigners without residence permits and also look into removing the barbed wire border fences around two Spanish enclaves in North Africa.

At least 35,500 migrants have arrived in Europe since January and another 857 have died along the way as of Tuesday. Despite a reduction from the same time last year, the arrivals continue: Spain’s maritime rescue said it saved 825 migrants from 69 different boats between Friday and Saturday.

Europe continues to battle over a cohesive solution to the crisis. France and Italy traded words over Italy’s refusal to allow entry to the migrants. Italy and Greece remain the most popular points of entry, and the countries have complained that the European Union’s migration policies leave them to bear the burden. The state-of-entry policy requires asylum seekers to apply in the first country they enter and remain there while their cases are processed.

In a joint news conference aimed at mending fences, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the EU’s policy has left Italy without the backing of other European countries. “The proper response is European, but the existing European response has not adapted,” Macron said.

The latest row also sparked backlash from some aid groups. Filippo Grandi, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees, said the rift should not have occurred in the first place: “Rescue at sea is too important a principle to jeopardize, and any wavering about disembarkation presents grave peril not just to refugees and migrants, but to anyone in difficulty at sea.”

In Germany, the Christian Social Union (CSU) Party is pressuring political ally Chancellor Angela Merkel to turn back migrants who are registered as asylum seekers in other countries in Europe. Merkel has said any unilateral action against migration could weaken the union. “I think this issue is one of the most decisive for the cohesion of Europe,” she said.

The migration squabble is expected to come to a head during the EU summit scheduled for June 28-29. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the CSU gave Merkel until July 1 to reach an agreement with other European countries on how to respond to the crisis. The party wants a European agreement, Seehofer said, but “we want this national solution unless a European solution comes together.”

Some analysts say a national solution will prove difficult.

“Common sense and return to rational concepts of what constitutes a crisis should allow the EU governments to build a functioning asylum system and distribute a few thousand people around the 500 million bloc,” Giulia Lagana, a senior analyst with the Open Society European Policy Institute, wrote for Euronews. “But at the European Council … expect more crisis talk, acrimony—and a renewed consensus to keep people out regardless of the cost.”