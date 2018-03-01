Stormy Daniels sues Trump lawyer for defamation

WASHINGTON—Adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels, sued President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, for defamation on Monday. Clifford claims Cohen accused her of being a liar when he issued a statement in February about a $130,000 payment he made to her shortly before the 2016 presidential election “Both on its face, and because of the facts and circumstances known to persons who read or heard the statement, it was reasonably understood Mr. Cohen meant to convey that Ms. Clifford is a liar, someone who should not be trusted,” the complaint read. Clifford has already started a legal battle to break the nondisclosure agreement she signed in October 2016, claiming it is invalid because Trump did not sign it. Monday’s suit came one day after CBS News’ 60 Minutes broadcast Anderson Cooper’s interview with Clifford, during which she reiterated claims she had an affair with Trump in July 2006—shortly after his wife, Melania, had given birth to their son Barron. The broadcast attracted 21 million viewers, the highest ratings for the show in years. During the interview, Clifford claimed that in 2011 a man in a Las Vegas parking lot threatened her not to talk about Trump. White House spokesman Raj Shah denied that accusation on Monday: “There is nothing to corroborate her claim,” he told reporters. Trump has long denied he had any kind of relationship with Clifford.