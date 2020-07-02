Storms sweep through South and East

At least five people died in the South as strong winds downed trees and complicated travel. The storm system left more than 300,000 homes and businesses in the southeastern United States without power on Friday. The inclement weather stretched from the Deep South up into New England.

Who was hit the hardest? Areas from Tennessee to Maine saw some snow. Officials in Ohio warned residents to make room for 1,300 state crews working against the icy conditions. Wind destroyed mobile homes in Mississippi and Alabama while mudslides struck Tennessee and Kentucky and rain flooded communities throughout Appalachia. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in response to extreme flooding, and rescuers had to pick up more than 500 people from their flooded homes. Forecasters predict up to 8 inches of snow in West Virginia on Friday.

