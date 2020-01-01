Storms pummel the South

At least 22 people died when severe weather swept across the South overnight Sunday. Heavy rain, mudslides, strong winds, and tornadoes damaged hundreds of homes and knocked out power across a 10-state stretch from Texas to Georgia and up into West Virginia.

Which states bore the brunt of the storms? Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency on Sunday night, and the emergency management agency reported the storms killed 11 people by early Monday. Several tornadoes battered South Carolina, killing three, and parts of the North Carolina mountains got 5 inches of rain in just a few hours. Six people died in Georgia, and authorities also reported deaths in Arkansas and North Carolina. The storms damaged at least 150 buildings in Chattanooga, Tenn., and between 200 and 300 homes in and around Monroe, La.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report from its initial posting.