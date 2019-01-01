Storms batter southern U.S.

Nearly 100,000 households lost power Sunday after powerful storms swept across the South over the weekend, spawning tornadoes and flooding that killed at least eight people. The storm brought widespread damage to Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas and is expected to move on to the northeastern United States. One of the confirmed tornadoes ripped through the central Texas town of Franklin. “The National Weather Service folks were on the ground here today assessing the damage, and they determined that we got an EF-3 tornado,” Robertson County emergency manager Billy Huggins said.

A suspected tornado killed at least one person and injured two others in southeastern Dallas when it struck during an outdoor Native American cultural event. In eastern Texas, a falling tree killed two children riding in the backseat of a car. And in Mississippi, Monroe County road manager Sonny Clay said one man died in the town of Aberdeen.

Ohio reported damage from a twister, and the National Weather Service has issued tornado warnings for parts of Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia as the storm moves north.