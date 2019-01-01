Storms batter Southern states

A storm system that brought suspected tornadoes to the Deep South on Monday killed at least three people. Storms destroyed and damaged buildings in cities across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, and many school districts dismissed students early. The severe storm threat could last into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Who were the victims? A storm near Huntsville, Ala., killed a husband and wife and injured several other people, according to Lawrence County coroner Scott Norwood. The third victim died when a suspected tornado hit a residential area in Vernon Parish, La. Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Calvin Turner said authorities feared more could be hurt and crews were still trying to reach hard-hit areas.

