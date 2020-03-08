Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

Just after 11 p.m. Monday, Isaias touched down near Ocean Isle Beach as a newly restrengthened Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Local news stations reported multiple fires broke out in the area as well, although the cause is still unknown. The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning extending from South Santee River, S.C., to Surf City, N.C., with a tropical storm warning reaching north to Maine. Isaias could bring up to 8 inches of rain, produce a storm surge of up to 5 feet, and cause flash floods.

How are states in the projected path preparing? Authorities ordered swimmers out of the water in Myrtle Beach. In Charleston, S.C., officials offered sandbags and spaces in parking garages for residents in low-lying areas of the peninsula. The coronavirus pandemic has complicated evacuation measures along the East Coast. Officials in Florida closed outdoor testing sites and required about 150 people sheltering in Palm Beach County to wear masks.

Dig deeper: Track the storm’s progress at the National Weather Service.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.