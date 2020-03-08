Storm moves inland, heads north

Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., just after 11 p.m. EDT on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, causing flooding and several home fires. Its maximum sustained winds reached 85 mph. But as the storm center moved inland, it was downgraded to a tropical storm with 70 mph winds and an increasing threat of tornadoes in southeastern Virginia and northward.

What lies ahead for the East Coast? A tropical storm warning extends up the Eastern Seaboard to Maine, with strong winds, heavy rain, and flash flooding expected today and Wednesday as the storm center moves north. “We don’t think there is going to be a whole lot of weakening, we still think there’s going to be very strong and gusty winds that will affect much of the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast over the next day or two,” said Robbie Berg, a hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center.

Dig deeper: Track the storm’s progress at the National Weather Service.