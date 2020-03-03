Storm levels parts of Nashville

At least 25 people died when tornadoes ripped across Middle Tennessee early Tuesday. One of the twisters tore off roofs, toppled trees, and demolished homes in downtown Nashville.

How bad is the damage in Nashville? One tornado stayed on the ground for about 10 miles, from downtown into the eastern suburbs. The Metro Nashville Police Department reported about 40 collapsed buildings throughout the city, with the storm destroying Donelson Christian Academy in the eastern part of town. More than 44,000 customers lost power. Nashville schools closed Tuesday, and suburban Wilson County called off classes for the rest of the week. Election officials moved some polling sites, and a few opened an hour late as Super Tuesday primary elections in the state began.

Dig deeper: See more photos of the damage on The Tennessean website.

WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.