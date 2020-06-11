Storm Eta wreaks more damage across Central America

Landslides in Guatemala killed about 50 people and destroyed several dozen homes, President Alejandro Giammattei said Thursday. In Honduras, response teams rescued about 500 people from their rooftops on Thursday and authorities reported at least 13 deaths. At least two people died in Nicaragua, while Costa Rica and Panama experienced flooding and landslides. Officials expect the toll to rise as they access more areas. The slow-moving Eta made landfall on Tuesday in Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane before weakening to a tropical depression.

Where is the storm headed next? In an early Friday advisory, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Eta will move back across the Caribbean waters today before approaching the Cayman Islands and Cuba over the weekend. Forecasters expect heavy rainfall and flooding to continue across parts of Central America into early next week.

