Storm brings tornadoes, floods to Plains

An intense storm system spawned numerous tornadoes and brought a deluge of rain to the southern Plains on Monday, with more confirmed twisters on Tuesday. More than a dozen tornado sightings were reported in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, and Missouri early Monday evening, causing scattered damage but no reported injuries. A tornado hit Tuesday morning near Tulsa International Airport, damaging at least one nearby home. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation shut down Interstate 40 in El Reno, west of Oklahoma City, due to high water Tuesday.

Forecasters predict more twisters, hail, and damaging winds as the storm moves east. Much of Kansas remains under flood warnings after more than 3.5 inches of rain fell in parts of the state on Monday and overnight, with more expected on Tuesday. New Cambria in central Kansas asked residents to voluntarily evacuate on Monday.