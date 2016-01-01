Stone pleads not guilty to Mueller’s charges
by Harvest Prude
Posted 1/29/19, 01:06 pm
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of making false statements, tampering with a witness, and obstructing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Mueller’s office and the U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., accuse Stone lying to Congress about his communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange through intermediaries. The indictment says that while working on the Trump campaign, Stone tried to discover WikiLeaks’ plans for releasing stolen documents and emails damaging to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
Stone is not accused of coordinating with Russia or WikiLeaks to release the emails but of misleading lawmakers about his contacts with the organization and attempting to intimidate another witness. FBI agents arrested Stone on Friday. He was released on a $250,000 bond and is due to appear in court again on Friday before U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who also presided over former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s case in Washington. Stone did not make a public statement after leaving court Tuesday, but he denied all of the charges against him in a television interview Sunday.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
news2mePosted: Tue, 01/29/2019 02:45 pm
Stone's day in court consists of him saying he's not guilty and Mueller saying he lies?
Then Stone goes to jail? That's definitely our justice system run amuck. I hear they are going after Pence as well.
Did Hillary go to jail for trashing her computer and lying? Did Comey go to jail for lying? Did the IRS woman go to jail for trashing her computer and lying? Has ANY Dem. gone to jail for anything? NO, they all got a pass.
If you support Pelosi, just remember the old saying: "First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me." German Lutheran Pastor Martin Niemoller
It is about the cowardice of German intellectuals following the Nazis' rise to power and subsequent PURGING of their CHOSEN TARGETS, group after group. (does that make you think of anyone?)
David TroupPosted: Tue, 01/29/2019 03:20 pm
Welcome to Amerika!
The smear begins on the testimony of a known liar--absolutely no evidence.
Then you begin to bankrupt him through constant legal action to the tune of $2million dollars. After recording every one of his electronic communications for 2 years, they decide to arrest him by TV style dramatics.
Next is the Gestapo FBI dressed in full battle dress, including night vision goggles? Really? He had no gun (which they would have known) and never any violations of the law. At 7 a.m. it's daylight! & night vision goggles? You'd think he was a major terrorist or drug kingpin.
The grand finale of placing him in SHACKLES—SHACKLES? He’s a 66 year old man!. Stone testifies, via video conference. This is used for criminals too dangerous to trust to stand in front of the judge. The Judge sees the drama and releases him on a bond Stone signs himself, putting up no bail. Then they take his shackles off and let him go.
Now we know he must be a dangerous felon, because no good America would treat him that way--NOT. This methodology make Trump look like a Sunday School teacher.
West Coast GrammaPosted: Tue, 01/29/2019 03:33 pm
Dear Ms Prude, Thanks for writing a great news summary that sticks to the facts and nothing but the facts. I appreciate World Magazine for its editorial stance of keeping the news factual. When World states opinions, they are clearly labeled as such. Thanks again from a long-time supporter.