Stock market recovering from rough week

World stock markets perked up a little Friday morning after heavy losses this week. Major U.S. stock indexes were up more than 1 percent but were still on track for their biggest one-week loss since late March. Fears over rising inflation and especially interest rates appeared to be the main drivers of the market plunge. Valeur Capital portfolio manager Nicola Marinelli said the heated trade war between the United States and China might also be contributing. “Some sectors are starting to suffer in their balance sheet,” Marinelli said. President Donald Trump said this week the Federal Reserve Board should not have raised interest rates so much this year: “I think the Fed is far too stringent and they’re making a mistake.”