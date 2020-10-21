Stimulus package held up
by Kyle Ziemnick
Posted 10/21/20, 05:24 pm
WASHINGTON—Senate Democrats voted down Republicans’ $500 billion coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued negotiating economic recovery measures. Pelosi sent mixed messages on Wednesday, telling MSNBC, “I’m pretty happy. I think we have a prospect for an agreement.” But she added that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., refused to agree on a more than $2 trillion package, which could delay a deal until after the November election.
Will McConnell support a bill? He told Senate Republicans at a private Tuesday lunch that he warned President Donald Trump not to agree to a deal with Pelosi because it would divide GOP lawmakers. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows remained publicly hopeful: “The last 24 hours have moved the ball down the field.”
Kyle is a WORLD Digital news reporter. He is a World Journalism Institute and Patrick Henry College graduate. Kyle resides in Purcellville, Va. Follow him on Twitter @kylezim25.