Stimulus bill negotiations collapse

WASHINGTON—The White House and congressional Democrats failed on Friday to reach a deal to send extra benefits to unemployed Americans. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said they offered to reduce their demands to a cost of $2.5 trillion, but White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would not accept the extra spending.

Will there be a new relief package soon? Most congressional lawmakers have headed home for the summer recess, and neither party seems optimistic a new deal will materialize anytime soon. President Donald Trump, however, could issue executive orders for financial relief for those facing eviction from their homes and outstanding student loan debt, Mnuchin said.

