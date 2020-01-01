Stimulus bill fails a second time
by Harvest Prude
Posted 3/23/20, 03:44 pm
WASHINGTON—Democrats once again thwarted a massive economic recovery proposal in the Senate on Monday. The $1.8 trillion package failed on a 49-46 vote, falling 11 votes short of the needed 60 to pass. The Republican majority turned out in smaller numbers because several GOP senators are in isolation after contracting or being exposed to COVID-19, the disease that caused the financial devastation in the first place. Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama was the only Democrat to vote for the stimulus.
Why did the rest of Democrats vote against it? They said the bill does not do enough to help workers. Senate Democrats want to give more bargaining power to unions and include emission standards for airlines. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., unveiled her own version of an economic recovery package on Monday afternoon.
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
NarissaraPosted: Mon, 03/23/2020 04:39 pm
Emissions standards. As if the airline industry hasn't been hit hard enough by this crisis. Also, it seems to me $1200 per person might not be enough to make up for two weeks of lost pay for some workers, but it's more than what others would have earned if this had not happened. And it's still more than the poverty level for a household of five. The question is whether or not the economy is going to be able to recover once the health crisis is over, or will the Democrats drag this out as long as they can to make sure it tanks completely and they get the welfare state they've been pushing for.
XionPosted: Tue, 03/24/2020 07:01 am
Since none of the previous stimulus packages worked, it isn't likely that this one will work either. Nevertheless, the Democrats see an opportunity to damage the current administration by hurting the country.