Stimulus bill fails a second time

WASHINGTON—Democrats once again thwarted a massive economic recovery proposal in the Senate on Monday. The $1.8 trillion package failed on a 49-46 vote, falling 11 votes short of the needed 60 to pass. The Republican majority turned out in smaller numbers because several GOP senators are in isolation after contracting or being exposed to COVID-19, the disease that caused the financial devastation in the first place. Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama was the only Democrat to vote for the stimulus.

Why did the rest of Democrats vote against it? They said the bill does not do enough to help workers. Senate Democrats want to give more bargaining power to unions and include emission standards for airlines. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., unveiled her own version of an economic recovery package on Monday afternoon.

