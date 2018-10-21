Still looking for relief

Lawsuits on appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court tested the First Amendment’s application of free speech and religious liberty in 2018, and the cases arrived at a court whose ideological bent has shifted since they were filed. The court agreed to hear one case, but the year closes leaving Christian plaintiffs where they began—looking to the New Year for relief.

Back where Jack started

Religious liberty and free speech proponents began the year awaiting vindication from the U.S. Supreme Court in the Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case, but none was forthcoming. The June ruling provided short-lived relief for baker Jack Phillips only. Christian wedding industry business owners will close out 2018 still fighting for their rights of conscience as Phillips faces a new discrimination allegation whipped up by LBGT activists.

Phillips won, but the half-baked decision failed to address the underlying conflict in Masterpiece: Do nondiscrimination laws require business owners to violate their religious convictions about sex and marriage to service LGBT-affirming events?

With no relief from Masterpiece, similar lawsuits lumbered forward, except for one: The Supreme Court returned florist Barronelle Stutzman’s case back to the Washington Supreme Court for a rehearing in light of its Masterpiece decision. That state court ruled unanimously against Stutzman in 2017. All filings in the case, Ingersoll v. Arlene’s Flowers, are due Jan. 7. Then the court will determine how to proceed.

A second wave of Supreme Court appeals came this fall from Oregon bakers Melissa and Aaron Klein and Minnesota videographers Carl and Angel Larsen. The court has not yet ruled on whether it will hear either case; it issues its next orders list Jan. 7.

At the state level the Arizona and Kentucky Supreme Courts have agreed to hear the cases of, respectively, calligraphers Breanna Koski and Joanna Duka and T-shirt designer Blaine Adamson. Neither court has set a hearing date.

And Phillips is back in Colorado court because LGBT activists want their cake and demand he bake it. Just weeks after his 7-2 Supreme Court win, a transgender attorney filed a complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission because Phillips refused to create a cake celebrating the attorney’s male-to-female “transition.” Phillips sued the commission in response.

Colorado’s religious liberty advocates can expect no assistance from Gov.-elect Jared Polis, who is gay. During his 10-year tenure as a congressman, Polis, a Democrat, championed pro-LGBT legislation including the Equality Act to amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act to include sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes.