Steve Bannon charged with fraud

A federal indictment unsealed on Thursday accuses former White House adviser Steve Bannon and three others of diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraising campaign to their own pockets. The lawsuit also names Brian Kolfage, the founder of the We Build the Wall campaign; Andrew Badolato, one of the campaign’s associates; and Timothy Shea, the acting administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

What did the four of them do? The men raised more than $25 million through the crowdfunded campaign by promising donors 100 percent of funds would go toward privately constructing a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The indictment accuses Bannon and his associates of routing donations through a nonprofit group to hide their fraudulent activity. “This case should serve as a warning to other fraudsters that no one is above the law,” said Philip R. Bartlett, the inspector-in-charge of the New York Field Office of the United States Postal Inspection Service, in announcing the indictment.

