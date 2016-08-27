Steady stream

Game changer
TV writer and producer Steven Bochco, who reshaped TV dramas in the 1980s and ’90s, died Sunday at age 74. Bochco’s hit shows included Hill Street Blues; L.A. Law; Doogie Howser, M.D.; and NYPD Blue. He won 10 Emmys and four Peabody broadcasting awards. With Hill Street Blues, his first critical success, Bochco broke ground in prime-time TV by creating story arcs that spanned multiple episodes. Before then, most network TV shows either were soap operas or had stand-alone plots that were resolved by the end of their time slot. “That’s what I always thought of myself doing in the context of TV: craft a show that over time would have a memory,” he said in an interview two years ago. Bochco also pushed the envelope of TV decency. NYPD Blue garnered numerous complaints with the Federal Communications Commission for nudity and obscenity. During the show’s first season, the American Family Association took out full-page ads in major newspapers asking viewers to boycott the show. The show still went on to air for 12 seasons before ending in 2005. —L.L.