States sue over border enforcement

Texas and Louisiana filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming the federal government is failing to deport migrants who have committed felony crimes. The Biden administration has not yet responded.

How are things at the border? Customs and Border Protection released a report that claims the agency made more than 171,000 migrant apprehensions at the southern border last month. That is a 71 percent increase from February. A U.S. envoy arrived in El Salvador on Wednesday for talks on immigration amid a surge of child migrants on the U.S. border. Top officials in the Biden administration say they’re committed to addressing the root causes of emigration from Central American countries at the source.

