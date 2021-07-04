States sue over border enforcement
by Kent Covington
Posted 4/07/21, 06:22 pm
Texas and Louisiana filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming the federal government is failing to deport migrants who have committed felony crimes. The Biden administration has not yet responded.
How are things at the border? Customs and Border Protection released a report that claims the agency made more than 171,000 migrant apprehensions at the southern border last month. That is a 71 percent increase from February. A U.S. envoy arrived in El Salvador on Wednesday for talks on immigration amid a surge of child migrants on the U.S. border. Top officials in the Biden administration say they’re committed to addressing the root causes of emigration from Central American countries at the source.
Kent Covington
Kent is a reporter and news anchor for WORLD Radio. He spent nearly two decades in Christian and news/talk radio before joining WORLD in 2012. He resides in Atlanta, Ga. Follow him on Twitter @kentcovington.
Comments
John CoganPosted: Wed, 04/07/2021 08:05 pm
The root causes of emigration from Central America are government corruption, organized crime and unsafe living conditions. Just how can anyone in the United States Government fix any of those problems?