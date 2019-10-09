States rally to rein in Google

Nearly every state and two U.S. territories announced plans Tuesday to investigate whether Google’s power in the online advertisement market unfairly stifles competition.

What’s the problem? Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said the tech behemoth “dominates all aspects” of the internet advertising and search business in what could be a violation of antitrust laws. The federal government, the states, and Congress all have Google under investigation now. The latest effort includes the attorney generals of Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia plus every state except Alabama and California.

