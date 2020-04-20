States debate reopening

Despite thousands gathering for the country’s largest anti-shutdown protest at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said he is extending the state’s stay-at-home order through May 8. But a few states have announced plans to get back to work. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. government infectious disease expert, warned Monday that resuming businesses too soon could cause a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Who’s reopening for business? Georgia will begin restarting its economy by Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Monday. His plan, the most aggressive in the nation, requires businesses to follow social distancing and other hygiene requirements. It keeps bars, live performance venues, and amusement parks closed. Businesses in most of Tennessee will reopen next week, but Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga, and some of their surrounding areas will remain closed. South Carolina is allowing some nonessential retail businesses and its beaches to reopen, but several popular coastal areas, including Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head, are keeping beach access closed to the public. Texas will reopen state parks this week, followed by looser restrictions allowing restaurants to offer curbside service. All four states are led by Republican governors. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, said Monday he would let the state stay-at-home order expire next week as long as strict social distancing and protective measures continued.

