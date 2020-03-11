States consider hot-button ballot initiatives

In Colorado, voters weigh in Tuesday on whether to protect babies from abortion after 22 weeks of gestation. It’s one of the 124 ballot initiatives facing voters in the United States on Election Day.

Any other interesting measures? Arizona, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota are considering joining 11 other states and the District of Columbia in legalizing marijuana. Oregon voters will decide whether to decriminalize possession of small amounts of hard drugs such as heroin, cocaine, and LSD. In California, Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash have spent $200 million campaigning for a measure that would let them treat ride-share and delivery drivers as contractors rather than employees. Voters in the state will also decide whether to reinstate affirmative action in college admissions. Mississippi is picking a new state flag. And Puerto Rico will vote on whether to push for statehood.

