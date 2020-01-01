States close bars to stop virus spread

Florida and Texas took a step back in the push to reopen businesses on Friday as the daily number of confirmed new COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high. The United States saw a record of nearly 40,000 new coronavirus infections reported on Friday. “It is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican. He also scaled back restaurant capacity, shut down rafting operations, and said any outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people would need approval from the local government.

What about the rest of the country? The governors of Arizona and Louisiana also pressed pause on their state’s reopening plans as the number of coronavirus cases rose, and Nevada’s governor ordered the wearing of face masks in Las Vegas casinos and other public places. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said his state was asking Arizona, Florida, and Texas officials if they needed supplies, personnel, or advice since so many other states helped New York during its COVID-19 crisis. “We will never forget that graciousness, and we will repay it any way we can,” he said.

