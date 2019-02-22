States challenge Trump’s abortion defunding rule

Four states, irked by the Trump administration’s move to defund Planned Parenthood, plan to challenge the U.S. government’s authority to direct family planning funds toward clinics that focus on healing, not hurting.

California, Connecticut, Oregon, and Washington officials have all announced their plans to sue the Trump administration over its update to Title X regulations, which will block family planning funds from any provider that is co-located with an abortion center, counsels women to receive abortions, or refers patients to abortion providers.

Existing rules state that abortion providers can receive Title X money but cannot spend it on abortion-related activities. Pro-life advocates say Title X was intended to fund only programs what do not include abortion at all as a method of family planning.

Brian Johnston, executive director of the California ProLife Council, told me he expects the legal challenge to make it to the U.S. Supreme Court since the liberal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will most likely side with the state of California. He also wasn’t surprised by California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement last week of his office’s intent to file suit.

“We are now a single-party state,” Johnston said. “You cannot run for office in California as a Democrat unless you salute the most radical proposals by the abortion industry.”

Even if the state loses its lawsuit, he said state officials will make sure abortion groups like Planned Parenthood don’t lose any funding. In January, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California applauded Newsom’s budget, which allocated an additional $50 million for “family planning” proposals by the abortion giant. Newsom pulled the funds from California’s Proposition 56 from 2016, a tax levied on tobacco products originally intended to cover health costs related to smoking.

“Gavin Newsom and the California Democratic Party, they’re going to make up the difference, and they’ll steal that money from any fund they so choose,” Johnston said. “This blatant use of government control and taxpayer funds for the abortion industry is without shame and without limit.”

Pro-life activists in the other three states that are suing over the Title X changes called their states’ efforts wrongheaded.

The Trump administration’s change “simply returns the Title X regulations back to their original legislative intent: ‘None of the funds appropriated under this title shall be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning,’” noted Chris Plante, the policy director at the Family Policy Institute of Washington.

The rules go into effect 60 days after their publication, and Title X recipients have 120 days to separate abortion operations from their Title X operations. They then have a year to physically split from abortion facilities.