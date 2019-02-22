States challenge Trump’s abortion defunding rule

Arkansas: The state House of Representatives voted 77-13 Feb. 25 in favor of a bill that would protect the unborn from abortion after 18 weeks of gestation, increasing current protections by two weeks. The bill now heads to the Senate.
Illinois: The state’s General Assembly is considering its own version of the recent New York law that stripped protections for unborn babies through the moment of birth. The Illinois Reproductive Health Act would allow abortion for any reason through all nine months of a baby’s gestation. It states that “a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent rights under the law.” Peter Breen, an attorney with the pro-life Thomas More Society, said he expects the bill to pass and told Fox News that the measure is “an extreme bill that would basically enshrine abortion as a positive good in Illinois law.”
Kentucky: Members of the state House of Representatives voted 67-25 on Tuesday in favor of a bill that would protect babies from abortions on the basis of disability, race, or sex. The bill now heads to the Senate. A second bill to safeguard babies with a detectable heartbeat passed out of committee on Wednesday and is headed to the House for a vote. Committees in the Mississippi and Tennessee House of Representatives also voted last week to advance heartbeat bills.
Montana: The state Senate is set to consider House Bill 284, which would explicitly ban assisted suicide. Alex Schadenberg, director of the Canada-based Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, called the move great news. The bill would clarify that assisted suicide is illegal, something unclear after a 2009 court decision.
Utah: The state House of Representatives voted 57-15 last month in favor of a bill that would protect the unborn from abortion after 18 weeks of gestation, sending the measure to the Senate for consideration. Utah currently has a law protecting babies after they reach the point of viability outside the womb.
Wyoming: The state Legislature approved a bill on Feb. 25 that would require abortionists to report to the state when they perform an abortion. —S.G.
Before the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act failed in the U.S. Senate, leaders of five medical groups signed a letter in favor of the bill, saying that abortion is not healthcare, nor is it ever medically necessary to save the life of a woman.
The letter bore the signatures of leaders of the American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American College of Pediatricians, the Catholic Medical Association, the Christian Medical and Dental Associations, and the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. Together they represent more than 30,000 doctors.
“We can, and do, save the life of the mother through delivery of an intact infant in a hospital where both the mother and her newborn can receive the care that they need,” the letter read. “There is no medical reason to intentionally kill that fetal human being through an inhumane abortion procedure.” —S.G.