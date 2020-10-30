States brace for virus resurgence

Hospitals in New York City are stocking up on supplies as the number of coronavirus cases climbs. The state confirmed nearly 37,000 new infections in October, and will likely end the month with double the amount it recorded in September. Despite the rising cases, the number of daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the city is only about 45, compared to an average of 1,600 during the worst two weeks of March and April.

How is the rest of the country doing? Positive test rates are on the rise in 45 states, with 15 reporting a rate of 10 percent or higher, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Several states have broken records for daily case counts recently, The New York Times reported. Many colleges are planning on sending students home for a long winter break starting Thanksgiving weekend. Some cities are beginning to reimpose restrictions, though other states are resisting locking down again. The fact that positive test rates, hospitalizations, and deaths are also climbing suggests this is a real surge, not just a result of more testing, said Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir.

