State to worshippers: Don’t make a joyful noise

Last Monday between 300 and 400 protesters gathered on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. But they didn’t shout “defund the police”—they worshiped, sang, and prayed, reported Fox News.
The demonstrators were protesting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to ban singing and chanting in churches. The move has sparked concern that other states may reimpose worship restrictions due to a surge of new COVID-19 cases. A trio of California churches sued on Wednesday, calling the rule an unconstitutional abuse of power.
Calvary Chapel of Ukiah, Calvary Chapel Fort Bragg, and Oroville’s River of Life Church contend that Newsom’s July 1 guidance banning singing violates their right to the free exercise of religion. The churches point out the state hasn’t restricted singing or chanting at protests or at nonessential businesses such as day camps, schools, and music and television studios.
“Singing and praying aloud as a body of Christ is an integral part of worship for believers,” the churches said in the 20-page complaint. “To prohibit group singing and chanting is to effectively prohibit corporate Christian worship.” The American Center for Law and Justice represents the churches.
Newsom, a Democrat, lifted worship restrictions on May 25 but reinstituted them after an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The state argues church singing could spread the coronavirus through aerosol particles, though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed the guidance that sparked that concern from its website in late May. On July 13, Newsom resurrected a gathering ban on all worship and other “nonessential businesses” in more than half of the state’s counties. A separate group of churches on Friday challenged those broader restrictions.
Newsom has supported anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd even though they violate California’s mass gathering ban. The three churches challenging the singing restriction noted the governor encouraged the protests, saying in a news conference, “To those of you who want to express yourselves … God bless you. Keep doing it. Your rage is real.”
That inconsistent message is not lost on churches. Becket attorney William Haun said California should not single out singing in worship more than in other contexts: “Like we said in a Wisconsin case we handled, ‘The First Amendment protects both prayer and protest, and governments don’t get to pick and choose.’”
Haun noted that many states have taken a more cooperative approach to church during the pandemic. In Minnesota, Becket assisted Lutheran and Catholic churches in reaching a compromise with Gov. Tim Walz allowing them to reopen at reduced capacity. In New Mexico, which originally restricted in-person worship to five people, churches can now meet at 25 percent capacity. And even in Texas, where cases have surged, churches remain open. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton even issued a guidance letter on Friday telling religious private schools that local orders attempting to restrict reopening are invalid.
“What you see across the country is a recognition that religion is a crucial part of the lives of most Americans, and so worship should only be suspended in the most extreme of situations,” Haun said. That’s a message it seems California has yet to grasp.
Comments
NarissaraPosted: Tue, 07/21/2020 06:46 pm
Re "Censoship costs" -- when we talk shock therapy are we talking about the same electroconvulsive therapy (ECT treatment) that is currently used to treat anxiety and depression? If so, why is it so horrifying and unethical to treat people with unwanted same-sex attraction but it's a perfectly acceptable practice for elderly patients suffering from anxiety and depression, even when they don't want it?
When the procedure was first explained to me, the practitioner assured me ECT is not the same as the atrocious "shock treatments" that were administered in days gone by to "cure" same-sex attraction and other unwanted behaviors. But then he admitted that it essentially induces the equivalent a grand mal seizure, which everyone knows can cause traumatic brain injury.
Practitioners have managed to convince the FDA it's a safe and effective treatment. The reality is, it's a very lucrative procedure that doesn't work. And it is barbaric. The fact of the matter is, patients who suffer from unwanted same sex attraction aren't as likely to be subjected to it because they usually have the strength and presence of mind to say no. Little old ladies often do not.
I watched helplessly as a loved one was subjected to extreme pressure both from other family members and treating physicians into giving consent. My voice was drowned out because they had the weight of professional medical opinion on their side. Pleas to find alternative treatments continue to fall on deaf ears. She supposedly can stop the treatments "any time she wants," but every time she has a setback, she gets shuttled back to the behavioral health unit for more ECT treatments.
It's a practice that needs to be banned. Period. It's silly to argue against its atrocities for one class of citizens but not all. But that gets lost in the discussion about "gay conversion" therapy because we can't get past arguing about whether or not unwanted same sex attraction is treatable at all.
JerryMPosted: Tue, 07/21/2020 07:55 pm
There are few places where you get this reporting together in one article. Thanks, Steve, and World for the important work you are doing.