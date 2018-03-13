State to seek death penalty for Parkland shooting
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 3/13/18, 03:55 pm
Florida prosecutors announced Tuesday they plan to seek the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old former student charged with killing 17 people Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz filed formal notice of the decision Tuesday. Cruz is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for an arraignment. His attorneys have said he would plead guilty to the charges against him in exchange for a sentence of life in prison. The prosecutor’s actions Tuesday do not preclude a future plea agreement.
Read more from The Sift
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
Brendan BossardPosted: Tue, 03/13/2018 05:30 pm
"Whoever sheds the blood of man, by man shall his blood be shed, for God made man in his own image." (Gen. 9:6)
But, "Then they cried to the LORD in their trouble, and he delivered them from their distress." (Ps. 107:13)
May he cry out to God!
Kenneth ClarkPosted: Wed, 03/14/2018 09:03 am
Not an argument for or against the death penalty, but why even consider a plea agreement when it will can proven he is guilty not even beyond reasonable doubt, but beyond any doubt? Our justice system is weak and punishment should be swift in cases like these.