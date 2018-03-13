State to seek death penalty for Parkland shooting

Florida prosecutors announced Tuesday they plan to seek the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old former student charged with killing 17 people Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz filed formal notice of the decision Tuesday. Cruz is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for an arraignment. His attorneys have said he would plead guilty to the charges against him in exchange for a sentence of life in prison. The prosecutor’s actions Tuesday do not preclude a future plea agreement.