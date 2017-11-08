State of emergency in New Orleans over flood fears

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency in New Orleans amid fears of large-scale flooding. With rain in the forecast Friday, officials scrambled to repair the city’s water-pumping system, which was overwhelmed by a flash flood last week. “The city is urging residents in the affected areas to stay vigilant, to move their vehicles to high ground, take necessary action to protect personal property and stay off the roadway during thunderstorms,” Mayor Mitch Landrieu said. New Orleans’ municipal pumping system is supposed to move water out of the low-lying city but has been plagued by leaks and power outages. Having the system crippled in August puts the city at even greater risk during the middle of hurricane season.