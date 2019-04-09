State judges rule against partisan gerrymandering

A North Carolina judicial panel told state lawmakers Tuesday they must redraw the current legislative district map because it gives Republicans an unfair advantage. The panel of three state trial judges said the map violated the rights of voters by ensuring a GOP majority in the North Carolina General Assembly.

What does this mean for North Carolina elections? Lawmakers have until Sept. 18 to draw a new map with an outside referee advising them. They have to redo nearly half of the state House districts and 21 of the 50 Senate districts. Judges said they could postpone the state’s primary races in March if necessary.

Dig deeper: This is the first decision on partisan gerrymandering since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that federal courts have no authority to weigh in on the issue. Chief Justice John Roberts said it fell to the states to police such matters.