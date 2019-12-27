Starlight, not so bright

Astronomers view a dimming star in the night sky as a harbinger of fireworks to come.

Betelgeuse (pronounced “beetlejuice”) reminds many of the 1989 movie Beetlejuice starring Michael Keaton as a trouble-making ghost. But for astronomers, Betelgeuse enjoys fame as the constellation Orion’s bright red “shoulder” star, located more than 600 light-years away and 12 times more massive than the sun.

Richard Wasatonic, an astronomer at Villanova University, has monitored the supergiant’s brightness for the last 25 years from his 10-inch backyard telescope. Wasatonic, his colleague Edward Guinan, and amateur astronomer Thomas Calderwood recently observed a noticeable dimming that normally occurs before a star becomes a supernova and explodes.

In December, they published “The Fainting of the Nearby Red Supergiant Betelgeuse,” at The Astronomer’s Telegram website and ignited a social media frenzy among stargazers: Is it or isn’t it about to explode?

“At its average maximum brightness, Betelgeuse is the sixth or seventh brightest star,” the researchers added in a second report. “By 2019 mid-December the star has slipped to the approximately 21st brightest star,” the faintest it’s been in a century.

During a star’s lifetime, its brightness typically fluctuates. Nearing the end of its life, it consumes the last bits of its hydrogen fuel. Dust and gas surrounding the star increase, obscuring it from view and dimming it. Lacking the outward pressure provided by the rapid fusion of light elements like hydrogen, a star collapses under its own weight. Larger mass coupled with a rapid collapse causes the star to fusion-burn heavier elements in a runaway effect—resulting in a spectacular supernova explosion.

Red supergiants like Betelgeuse tend to “live fast and die young.” Most scientists estimate the star is at least 80 percent of the way through its lifespan, though it likely will last far beyond our lifetimes. As the closest red supergiant in the Milky Way galaxy, Betelgeuse offers a unique opportunity to observe a star’s behavior leading up to a supernova. Given the star’s distance from Earth, an explosion would not affect us. It would appear as an extremely bright dot in the sky, visible during the day and casting shadows at night.

While Betelgeuse’s demise remains unpredictable, Wasatonic and his colleagues will continue to monitor it as they have for decades.

“I’m not holding my breath for it,” said Miguel Montargès, an astrophysicist at the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium, told The Washington Post.

No doubt other hopeful astronomers will keep their telescopes aimed at the skies, silently chanting: “Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse.”