Starbucks to conduct bias training at U.S. stores

Starbucks announced Tuesday plans to close down more than 8,000 U.S. stores for several hours next month to conduct diversity training for all employees following the arrest of two black men last week at one of its Philadelphia locations. The men asked to use the restroom and were denied because they didn’t buy anything. They sat down to wait for a third person, according to The Phildelphia Inquirer, and an employee called police to report the men were trespassing because they would not leave. Officers came and led them out in handcuffs but later released them without charges. After protesters accused Starbucks of racial bias, company CEO Kevin Johnson traveled to Philadelphia over the weekend and on Monday met with the two men, who have not been identified. “I watched the video [of the arrests], which was hard to watch,” Johnson said. “That is not what Starbucks is about. That is not representative of our mission, our values and our guiding principles.” The training for Starbucks’ 175,000 workers will take place the afternoon of May 29.