Starbucks to conduct bias training at U.S. stores
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 4/17/18, 03:11 pm
Starbucks announced Tuesday plans to close down more than 8,000 U.S. stores for several hours next month to conduct diversity training for all employees following the arrest of two black men last week at one of its Philadelphia locations. The men asked to use the restroom and were denied because they didn’t buy anything. They sat down to wait for a third person, according to The Phildelphia Inquirer, and an employee called police to report the men were trespassing because they would not leave. Officers came and led them out in handcuffs but later released them without charges. After protesters accused Starbucks of racial bias, company CEO Kevin Johnson traveled to Philadelphia over the weekend and on Monday met with the two men, who have not been identified. “I watched the video [of the arrests], which was hard to watch,” Johnson said. “That is not what Starbucks is about. That is not representative of our mission, our values and our guiding principles.” The training for Starbucks’ 175,000 workers will take place the afternoon of May 29.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Tue, 04/17/2018 04:17 pm
I wonder if the 2 men tried to tell employees, “We are waiting for a friend. We’ll order when he gets here.” If they did, then obviously there is a problem in that particular Starbucks, with the particular crew that was on duty at that time, or possibly, with training given employees by the management of that particular store
But it seems a huge stretch to me to say Starbucks as a whole is biased.
On the other hand, if the 2 men did not offer an explanation, but just huffed up and said “We got a RIGHT to be here. You can’t make us leave!” then maybe the problem is not with Starbucks. I have had experiences with some folks who just thought I had no right to inquire why they were in a certain place at a certain hour.
Nevertheless, props to CEO Johnson for going above and beyond to try to correct even the suggestion of a problem
austinbeartuxPosted: Tue, 04/17/2018 05:43 pm
Maybe I'm missing something, but I have not seen ANY evidence this was race-based. Instead, we've seen evidence that Starbucks has a store policy that people in their (for-profit) stores must buy things (Gasp!) Secondly, when Starbucks employees asked these guys to leave the store (is it not private property?), these guys wouldn't leave. That's called trespassing.
But all you see in the liberal, left-fallen mainstream media is a hyper-PC coverage to the story. Typical, overly-sensationalized non-sense.