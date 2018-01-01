Starbucks to close for diversity training

Starbucks will close its more than 8,000 U.S. locations Tuesday afternoon for diversity training. The unusual move is designed to help restore the coffee chain’s image after employees at a Philadelphia location called police on two African-American men who sat down without ordering anything. The men said they were waiting for a business contact. All 175,000 Starbucks employees will take the “unconscious bias training,” a curriculum that focuses on prejudice people might not realize they have. The four-hour session will begin with a history lesson, reminding workers of the landmarks in the civil rights movement from the 1960s to today.