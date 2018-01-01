Starbucks to close for diversity training
by Leigh Jones
Posted 5/29/18, 10:47 am
Starbucks will close its more than 8,000 U.S. locations Tuesday afternoon for diversity training. The unusual move is designed to help restore the coffee chain’s image after employees at a Philadelphia location called police on two African-American men who sat down without ordering anything. The men said they were waiting for a business contact. All 175,000 Starbucks employees will take the “unconscious bias training,” a curriculum that focuses on prejudice people might not realize they have. The four-hour session will begin with a history lesson, reminding workers of the landmarks in the civil rights movement from the 1960s to today.
