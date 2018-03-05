Starbucks, Philadelphia make amends with arrestees

Two African-American men whose arrests at a Philadelphia Starbucks sparked protests have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 and the promise of a $200,000 program to support young entrepreneurs. They also settled their claims against Starbucks for an undisclosed sum and a paid-for college education. Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson, both 23, were in a Starbucks on April 12 waiting to meet with another man when the manager reported them to police for trespassing. Officers led the two men away in handcuffs and later released them without charges. “We thought long and hard about it, and we feel like this is the best way to see that change that we want to see,” Robinson said of the city’s new mentoring program for local entrepreneurs. “I feel like we will see the true change over time.” Robinson and Nelson will get access to the online bachelor’s degree program for Starbucks employees through Arizona State University. The company also plans to close its U.S. stores May 29 for employee training on unconscious bias.