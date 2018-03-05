Starbucks, Philadelphia make amends with arrestees
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 5/03/18, 11:49 am
Two African-American men whose arrests at a Philadelphia Starbucks sparked protests have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 and the promise of a $200,000 program to support young entrepreneurs. They also settled their claims against Starbucks for an undisclosed sum and a paid-for college education. Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson, both 23, were in a Starbucks on April 12 waiting to meet with another man when the manager reported them to police for trespassing. Officers led the two men away in handcuffs and later released them without charges. “We thought long and hard about it, and we feel like this is the best way to see that change that we want to see,” Robinson said of the city’s new mentoring program for local entrepreneurs. “I feel like we will see the true change over time.” Robinson and Nelson will get access to the online bachelor’s degree program for Starbucks employees through Arizona State University. The company also plans to close its U.S. stores May 29 for employee training on unconscious bias.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Thu, 05/03/2018 02:08 pm
Interesting settlement. I wish Robinson and Nelson well, and hope they are able to make the most of the educational opportunities they have received.
Son_of_IssacharPosted: Thu, 05/03/2018 02:55 pm
I still don't know what the Starbucks manager did wrong, and what policy Starbucks wants their managers and employers to follow.
Deb OPosted: Thu, 05/03/2018 04:20 pm
A man walked into the shop, asked to use the restroom, was told the restroom was only for paying customers. The man and his friend sat down at a table to wait for another friend. After TWO MINUTES, the Starbucks manager called the police to report TRESPASSERS. Was the manager biased because of race? Probably. Would the manager have called the police if the customers were white? Probably not. That is what the manager did wrong.
What is incredulous is that Starbucks cafes pride themselves on being meeting places for ALL. When this happened, I can only imagine that almost all other Starbucks managers hit their foreheads and said, "that manager did WHAT?"