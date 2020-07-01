Stampede kills mourners at Soleimani’s funeral

At least 40 people died and 213 others sustained injuries after a stampede broke out at the beginning of a funeral procession for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Tuesday. Videos posted online showed people lying dead on the streets in Soleimani’s hometown of Kerman, where he will be buried. He died in a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad International Airport on Friday. More than 1 million people turned out for another funeral procession on Monday in the capital city of Tehran.

Has Iran responded to Soleimani’s death? On Tuesday, the Iranian parliament passed a bill denouncing the U.S. military command and any others who helped kill Soleimani as “terrorists” subject to sanctions. Iranian lawmakers also approved an additional $224 million in funding for the Quds Force, an elite division of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard that Soleimani commanded.

