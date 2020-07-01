Stampede kills mourners at Soleimani’s funeral
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 1/07/20, 12:08 pm
At least 40 people died and 213 others sustained injuries after a stampede broke out at the beginning of a funeral procession for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Tuesday. Videos posted online showed people lying dead on the streets in Soleimani’s hometown of Kerman, where he will be buried. He died in a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad International Airport on Friday. More than 1 million people turned out for another funeral procession on Monday in the capital city of Tehran.
Has Iran responded to Soleimani’s death? On Tuesday, the Iranian parliament passed a bill denouncing the U.S. military command and any others who helped kill Soleimani as “terrorists” subject to sanctions. Iranian lawmakers also approved an additional $224 million in funding for the Quds Force, an elite division of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard that Soleimani commanded.
Dig deeper: Read Mindy Belz’s report in Globe Trot on the recent events in Iraq.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Comments
burningheartPosted: Tue, 01/07/2020 03:10 pm
Greetings: It is helpful to remember Iran is Persia. It may also be helpful to remember that WW I began after an assasination.
news2mePosted: Tue, 01/07/2020 03:10 pm
I heard Iran put a bounty on Trump. Can you imagine Iran giving money to anyone who did that?
What I imagine is that Iran would tell the person(s) involved that they did it for their country. They might use the person as a poster boy for a while and then make the person disappear when they tired of them.
The money Obama gave to Iran was because they threatened him if he didn't give them money. Obama paid for his own life.
news2mePosted: Tue, 01/07/2020 03:25 pm
What was IRAN's general doing near Iraq's airport?
People around the world have called Iran and their dead general a terrorist.
If the world wimps out against Iran now, it will not turn out well.