Sri Lankan militants set off explosives, kill 15 during raid

Islamic militants linked to Easter Sunday’s suicide bombings in Sri Lanka responded to a security forces raid by setting off explosives at house in the eastern part of the country, killing 15, including six children. The raid, which began as a gunbattle Friday night, represents an effort by officials to hunt down militants believed to remain at large after last Sunday’s coordinated bombings at churches and hotels that left more than 250 people dead. Ongoing raids have so far turned up explosives, detonators, “suicide kits,” military uniforms, and Islamic State group flags, according to the Sri Lankan military.

Church officials canceled Sunday worship services and government officials urged Muslims to stay home for prayers. The Sri Lankan government on Saturday also banned two Islamic extremist groups linked to the attacks, allowing the confiscation of property. The U.S. State Department, out of a concern of possible additional attacks, discouraged travel to Sri Lanka and ordered school-age children of government workers to leave the country. The U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka also warned against attending worship services this weekend.