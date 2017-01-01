Sri Lanka lifts social media ban

Sri Lankan authorities on Tuesday lifted a social media ban imposed following the suicide bombings at churches and hotels on Easter Sunday, as the government regains control of security in the country. In a statement, President Maithripala Sirisena confirmed the end to restrictions on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other popular platforms but urged the public to “act in a responsible manner.”

The government imposed the social media ban and religious authorities canceled worship services after the April 21 bombings that killed 253 people. Health Minister Rajitha Senarathna said intelligence officials identified him and seven other government ministers as possible targets of more suicide attacks by the same Islamic State–linked group of Sri Lankan militants. At a small village in the country’s east, Catholics attended their first Mass since the attack amid tight security on Tuesday.