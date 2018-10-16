Squeaking by during the golden years

Students loans, medical costs, and a lack of retirement savings are driving more seniors below the poverty line.

Americans age 60 and older owe more than $86 billion in student loans, according to a report from CBS News, which cited data obtained from the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau.

Seraphina Galante, a 76-year-old social worker in San Diego interviewed by CBS, earned a master’s degree late in her career but is still repaying student loans from nearly two decades ago. Each month the loans accrue more interest than her minimum payment, so her balance is growing.

Some like Galante went back to school to change careers, but many are paying off college loans they co-signed with children or grandchildren.

“I think it’s surprising and unknown to many that there’s a significant portion of older adults who live in or near poverty,” Leslie Fried of the National Council on Aging told me.

In 2017, the U.S. Census Bureau’s official poverty measure showed 4.7 million adults older than 65 (just over 9 percent) living below the poverty threshold. The bureau’s supplemental poverty measure—which considers geography, housing, and medical costs—increased the number to just more than 7 million, about 14 percent.

Seniors relying on Social Security alone won’t find much relief. The average monthly Social Security benefit is about $1,400 a month. In December, the government announced a 2.8 percent increase in Social Security payments, the biggest in seven years.

“Higher payouts will simply enable retirees to keep up with the rising cost of living,” Paul Brandus at MarketWatch wrote. “It doesn’t mean that anyone’s standard of living will go up.”

Student loans are one of the only reasons debt collectors can garnish Social Security benefits. Many middle class workers are in danger of slipping into poverty after retirement as healthcare and housing costs continue to rise.

Wayne Martin, the retired senior adults pastor at BridgePoint Bible Church in Houston, told me churches can help by considering seniors’ physical and relational needs and visiting the homebound elderly. He also suggested that churches hire staff to serve seniors.