Squeaking by during the golden years

No place for children
Last week, a group of lawyers reported terrible conditions for migrant children at a detention center near El Paso, Texas. The team from Human Rights Watch visited the border facility in Clint, Texas, and interviewed 60 of the more than 250 children detained there before reporting inadequate food, water, and sanitation. On June 19, there were three infants at the facility, all with their teen mothers, along with a 1-year-old, two 2-year-olds, and a 3-year-old. There were dozens more younger than 12. Fifteen had the flu, and 10 more were quarantined.
“Little kids are so tired they have been falling asleep on chairs and at the conference table,” Warren Binford, a member of the legal team, said. The report also included stories of older children taking care of babies and children going days without showering.
In response, the U.S. government began moving the children to other facilities. “This morning, my office was informed that only 30 children remain in the Clint Border Patrol station in El Paso County,” U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, tweeted Monday. But then on Tuesday, a Border Patrol official said that 100 of the children who were transferred had been moved back to the Clint facility, with no update on improvements. —C.C.