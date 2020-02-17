Spreading religious violence in West Africa

The Rev. Polycarp Zongo with the Church of Christ in Nations was traveling for a church conference in northeastern Nigeria on Oct. 19 when he went missing. On Wednesday, he appeared in a video and said insurgents with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) abducted him. The Nigerian news site MK-Reporters said his captors released him on Friday.

In the video, Zongo said the extremists also took two Christian women. He appealed to state and church authorities to “please help save me from their hands.” In response to a Twitter post about his abduction, people referred to Zongo as a father figure and remembered his work as a marriage counselor while praying for his release.

The video emerged one day after the world marked International Religious Freedom Day. International groups are raising the alarm over the worsening religious unrest across West Africa and calling for solutions to address its root causes.

Northeastern Nigeria still suffers sporadic attacks from the terror group Boko Haram and its offshoot, ISWAP. Across central Nigeria, armed herdsmen and bandits continue to target communities and travelers. Suspected Boko Haram insurgents last week stormed the town of Babangida and opened fire. At least one policeman died in the battle to regain control of the town. Babangida is about 30 miles from Dapchi, where extremists kidnapped more than 100 schoolgirls in 2018, including Leah Sharibu, a Christian who remains in captivity.

The violence encompasses surrounding nations. Terror attacks in the central region of neighboring Mali this month left 12 civilians and 11 soldiers dead. Also this month, jihadis in Burkina Faso killed about 20 people in three northern villages. An earlier attack in the country killed 25 displaced people as they returned home.

Sunday Afolabi Alao, the senior governance adviser for the International Republican Institute, explained weak leadership, failing economies, and environmental changes created room for extremism.

“I think the escalation of religious violence within the subregion may not have root causes solely in religious considerations but are symptoms of other issues that have persisted unaddressed over time,” he said last week.

At the same news conference, U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback noted rising violence in coastal countries such as Benin and Guinea. He stressed the important role of religious and grassroots leaders to foster stronger defense. “Unfortunately, religion is increasingly being misused as a tool to mobilize and recruit individuals to engage in violence,” he said. “History will judge us, I believe, if we stay silent in the face of increasing violence across Africa.”

Brownback highlighted the need for greater global cooperation like the International Religious Freedom Roundtable, which held its first session outside the United States in Nigeria, and the International Religious Freedom Alliance, which includes about 31 countries.

“The effort is to get the topic of religious freedom elevated to the highest levels of government and to say that religious freedom is something either we’re going to get done as a world community and have more peace, or we’re not going to do and you’re going to have more violence,” he said.