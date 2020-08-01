Sports leagues suspend games over shooting

Add the NHL to the list of sports leagues to hit pause over Sunday’s police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. The league put its two playoff games scheduled for Thursday night on ice, joining the NBA, Major League Soccer, the WNBA, and several major league baseball teams in suspending play for the day. The Association of Tennis Professionals also postponed its Thursday matches at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati while several NFL teams refused to practice. President Donald Trump criticized the NBA for canceling games, telling reporters, “They’ve become like a political organization, and that’s not a good thing … for sports or for the country.”

How long are sports on hold? The NBA hopes to resume its playoffs Friday or Saturday, league spokesman Mike Bass said. None of the leagues have indicated they plan to suspend games for an extended period.

Dig deeper: Read Ray Hacke’s report on the push to change several teams’ names deemed racially insensitive.