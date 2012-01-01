Splash of red

Conservative audiences flexed their purchasing power and proved this year they can influence TV, sports, and movies. Entertainment executives are starting to realize the importance of offering content that families can relate to, although shows and movies with a Biblical worldview still have a hard time getting Hollywood to take them seriously. Here are some of the top arts and entertainment stories of 2018.

Viewers have been telling TV executives for years that they want more conservative and family-focused shows, and 2018 was the year that producers finally started listening.

In March, ABC unveiled the reboot of Roseanne, depicting the matriarch of the famous 1990s TV family as unapologetically pro–President Donald Trump. The show was a smash hit, and networks started trying to figure out how to keep giving audiences something different from the amoral, post-modern stories that have dominated TV in recent years.

On Easter Sunday, NBC aired a live version of Jesus Christ Superstar starring John Legend. In May, Fox announced it had picked up Last Man Standing, in which Tim Allen portrays a politically conservative father of three (now adult) daughters. ABC canceled the show in 2017 to the dismay of right-leaning viewers. The new TV season saw the return of Last Man and a number of other family-focused shows such as This Is Us, American Housewife, and Speechless. ABC introduced two new comedies about family life, Single Parents and The Kids Are Alright, and a spinoff of The Goldbergs, which is about a quirky 1980s household.

ABC kicked Roseanne Barr off of her eponymous show after she posted a racist tweet, but producers tried to keep the show’s momentum going with a re-reboot called The Conners. Netflix finally appeared to be getting the pro-family message, too: In August, the company’s vice president of original series said the company was “focused on really building out a robust slate of family-friendly programming.”

All of the shows mentioned above are slated to return in the new year, demonstrating that family-centric entertainment might have a future on television. But let the viewer beware: Family-focused doesn’t mean Christ-centered. Many of the families featured in the new entertainment offerings espouse secular views on marriage, sex, community, and consumerism.