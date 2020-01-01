Southern storm toll climbs

Monday’s severe storms killed at least 34 people in the South, with more than 1 million homes and businesses losing power. The storms were “as bad or worse than anything we’ve seen in a decade,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said.

All this during a pandemic? Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey suspended social distancing rules, with people huddling together in storm shelters as tornadoes, heavy rain, and mudslides destroyed homes. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said many storm victims were already out of work due to COVID-19: “Now they have lost literally everything they own.”

Dig deeper: More severe weather is possible in the region on Tuesday and Wednesday. Keep up with the latest conditions at the National Weather Service website.