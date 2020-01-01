Southern California wildfire grows in size

The Bobcat fire, which began Sept. 6 in northeast Los Angeles, scorched more homes and structures in the mountainous area on Sunday. The fire destroyed the nature center at the Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area, while a Benedictine monastery in the desert community of Valyermo escaped major damage. The blaze has already burned through 156 square miles and many surrounding communities remain on evacuation alert. Bobcat is only 15 percent contained and authorities estimate it likely will burn through October due to high winds and low humidity.

What is the status of other natural disasters across the country? Firefighters are still battling more than two dozen major wildfires throughout California. Meanwhile, Texas and Louisiana are bracing for severe weather conditions with Tropical Storm Beta expected to make landfall later on Monday. Coastal areas are already experiencing showers and thunderstorms.

Dig deeper: Track the path and response to the Bobcat Fire on the Incident Information System.