South Korean tour boat capsizes in Budapest river

Officials in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday resumed searching for survivors after a sightseeing boat carrying South Korean tourists capsized in the Danube River, leaving at least seven people dead and 21 others missing. The missing people include 19 South Koreans and two Hungarian crew members. The South Korea–based Very Good Tour agency said 30 tourists, two guides, and a photographer were on board when the boat collided with a larger cruise ship late Wednesday during a heavy downpour. “At this stage, seven people have been taken to hospital in a stable condition and our services have recorded the death of seven other people,” said Pal Gyorfi, a spokesman for Hungarian emergency services.

Officials located the sunken boat early Thursday near the Margaret Bridge, which is close to the Hungarian Parliament Building. Rainfall and rising waters complicated search efforts, which extended far downstream into Serbia. Police have launched a criminal investigation into the accident.

The tourists, who were taking part in a trip across Europe that was set to end Saturday, were not wearing life jackets at the time of the accident, according to the South Korean Foreign Ministry. South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged officials to provide “all available resources” to support the rescue efforts. A rescue team from South Korea left for Hungary Thursday to assist with rescue efforts.