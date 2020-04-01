South Korea pushes back pandemic

Thursday marked the first time since February that South Korea recorded no new domestic coronavirus cases. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found only four new infections, all of them contracted outside the country. The nation has reported as of Thursday morning nearly 10,800 confirmed cases, 247 deaths, and more than 9,000 recovered.

How are other countries faring? The Czech Republic this week had two consecutive days with no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since April 15. On Wednesday, Britain raised its death toll by more than 4,000 to include figures from nursing homes and other deaths outside of hospitals. The United Kingdom now has the third-highest official death toll in the world at more than 26,000. Only Italy and the United States have reported more deaths. The United States ranks third in world population at 329 million, while Britain is 21st at 68 million and Italy is 23rd at 61 million, according to 2019 figures.

